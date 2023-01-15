Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.78

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.78 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 54.92 ($0.67). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.68), with a volume of 80,061 shares traded.

Tribal Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £118.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2,800.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86.

Insider Transactions at Tribal Group

In other Tribal Group news, insider Roger Steven McDowell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £420,000 ($511,695.91). In other Tribal Group news, insider Roger Steven McDowell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £420,000 ($511,695.91). Also, insider Richard Last purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,366.47).

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

