UBS Group Boosts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $19.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.30%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Tronox by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

