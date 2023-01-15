UBS Group Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $87.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.58.

GE stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in General Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

