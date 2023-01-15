Ultra 24-Hour Volume Tops $843,982.23 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $65.79 million and approximately $843,982.23 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,844.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.68 or 0.00598153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00215294 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00043176 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00060746 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21396956 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,030,933.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

