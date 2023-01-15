Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $65.45 million and $1.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,667.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00597873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00214867 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00061858 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21453679 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $943,955.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.