Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.02 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00031567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and $110.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00418941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

