United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.17

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.17 and traded as high as $149.40. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $146.20, with a volume of 5,650 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.24.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $328,829.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,063.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,456 shares of company stock worth $455,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

