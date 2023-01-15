UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY23 guidance to $24.40-24.90 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $489.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $457.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.43.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 524,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 498,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,377,000 after purchasing an additional 59,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 423,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

