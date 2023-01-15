Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Universal Music Group to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Universal Music Group from €30.00 ($32.26) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Music Group stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

