USD Coin Market Cap Reaches $43.78 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.78 billion and $3.62 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,780,497,090 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
