V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $31.13 on Friday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

