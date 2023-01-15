Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lowered by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after buying an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.11.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

