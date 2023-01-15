Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $301.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

