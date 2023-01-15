Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $335.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $433.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

