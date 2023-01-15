Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Allie Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Allie Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.0% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.