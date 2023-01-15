Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Brickley Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average of $159.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

