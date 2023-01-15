Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 2.56% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 291,249 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $13,292,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VTC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $77.10. 46,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,785. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.