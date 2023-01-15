Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $126,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $200.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $235.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

