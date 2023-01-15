Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Capitalization Hits $104.00 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.00 million and approximately $39.04 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02180861 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,292,624.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

