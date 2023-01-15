Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Cap of $30.64 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

