VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $3.87 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

