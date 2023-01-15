Virtu Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtu Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.