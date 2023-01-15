Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $65,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

