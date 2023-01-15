VirtualMeta Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $16,625.21 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00207057 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,069.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

