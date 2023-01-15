Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 1.40% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIX. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,931,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 231,903 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SEIX opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.