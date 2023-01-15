Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.07 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

