Wanchain Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.82 million and $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00080466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00061372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.