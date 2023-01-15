Wanchain (WAN) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.50 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00079859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00061282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

