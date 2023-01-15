Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €70.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 1.8 %

BOSS opened at €59.70 ($64.19) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.82. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($45.22) and a 1-year high of €59.12 ($63.57). The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

