Warburg Research Analysts Give INDUS (ETR:INH) a €26.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on INDUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

INDUS stock opened at €24.95 ($26.83) on Thursday. INDUS has a twelve month low of €17.22 ($18.52) and a twelve month high of €34.80 ($37.42). The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.47. The firm has a market cap of $671.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.16.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

