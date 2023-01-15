Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $16.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.1 %

WBD opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,079,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

