Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 1,236 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 122.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,668,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 265.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

