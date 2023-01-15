Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 785 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

