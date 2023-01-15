Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 2.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 297,013 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,723,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,847,000 after buying an additional 282,113 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.