Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $301.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

