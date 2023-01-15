Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.10% of Criteo worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,401,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity

Criteo Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $52,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,019 shares of company stock worth $1,749,021. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Criteo had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

