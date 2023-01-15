Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,518 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Up 2.1 %

HBI opened at $8.12 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.