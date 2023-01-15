Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,406,000 after buying an additional 922,429 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after buying an additional 1,270,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 1,255,489 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

