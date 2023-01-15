Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,628,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 370,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,678,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,148 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,397,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGY opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

