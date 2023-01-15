Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $79.40.
