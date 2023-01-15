WAX (WAXP) Price Up 33.5% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $138.52 million and approximately $24.22 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00430211 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.12 or 0.30391791 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00904595 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,221,555 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,335,139,479.2041345 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0597453 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $75,790,135.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.