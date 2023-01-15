Waycross Partners LLC Makes New $595,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $140.87 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $329.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
