Waycross Partners LLC Sells 12,577 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $258.46 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $258.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

