Waycross Partners LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 498,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

