Waycross Partners LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $70,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $68,873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,354,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $240,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Raymond James assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.