Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 79,155 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,155 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. 3,588,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $115.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.