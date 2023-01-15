Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $37.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 72.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

