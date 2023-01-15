Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.22 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

