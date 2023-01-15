Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.