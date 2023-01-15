WhiteCoin Trading Up 56.2% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 56.2% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $58.82 million and approximately $666,501.20 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00421675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00031504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016545 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018542 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,376,415 coins and its circulating supply is 762,908,648 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

